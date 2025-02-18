News & Insights

ZWS

Insider Sale: Insider at $ZWS Sells 8,912,500 Shares

February 18, 2025 — 09:01 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative

April Jalazo, an insider at $ZWS, sold 8,912,500 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $299,460,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 37.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,002,819 shares of this class of $ZWS stock.

$ZWS Insider Trading Activity

$ZWS insiders have traded $ZWS stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZWS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MOUNTAIN LLC ICE sold 8,912,500 shares for an estimated $299,460,000
  • APRIL JALAZO sold 8,912,500 shares for an estimated $299,460,000
  • TODD A. ADAMS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 287,508 shares for an estimated $11,338,063.
  • MICHAEL TROUTMAN (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 105,662 shares for an estimated $3,852,806.
  • MARK W PETERSON (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 62,203 shares for an estimated $2,355,799.
  • TIMOTHY J JAHNKE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 55,600 shares for an estimated $1,967,075.
  • SUDHANSHU CHHABRA (VP-Zurn Business Systems) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,119 shares for an estimated $1,808,949.
  • DAVID J PAULI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,070 shares for an estimated $159,340
  • JEFFREY J. LAVALLE (VP, General Counsel & Sec'y) sold 3,132 shares for an estimated $122,617

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZWS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $ZWS stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

