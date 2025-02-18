Insider Sale: Insider at $ZWS Sells 8,912,500 Shares

April Jalazo, an insider at $ZWS, sold 8,912,500 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $299,460,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 37.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,002,819 shares of this class of $ZWS stock.

$ZWS Insider Trading Activity

$ZWS insiders have traded $ZWS stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZWS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MOUNTAIN LLC ICE sold 8,912,500 shares for an estimated $299,460,000

TODD A. ADAMS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 287,508 shares for an estimated $11,338,063 .

. MICHAEL TROUTMAN (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 105,662 shares for an estimated $3,852,806 .

. MARK W PETERSON (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 62,203 shares for an estimated $2,355,799 .

. TIMOTHY J JAHNKE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 55,600 shares for an estimated $1,967,075 .

. SUDHANSHU CHHABRA (VP-Zurn Business Systems) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,119 shares for an estimated $1,808,949 .

. DAVID J PAULI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,070 shares for an estimated $159,340

JEFFREY J. LAVALLE (VP, General Counsel & Sec'y) sold 3,132 shares for an estimated $122,617

$ZWS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $ZWS stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

