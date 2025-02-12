Insider Sale: Insider at $VSAT Sells 3,750,000 Shares

TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD ONTARIO, an insider at $VSAT, sold 3,750,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $33,750,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 43.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,795,334 shares of this class of $VSAT stock.
$VSAT Insider Trading Activity
$VSAT insiders have traded $VSAT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD ONTARIO sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000
- INVESTMENT BOARD PRIVATE HOLDINGS (4) INC. CPP sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000
- RICHARD A BALDRIDGE has made 2 purchases buying 55,000 shares for an estimated $820,000 and 0 sales.
- MARK J MILLER (EVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $32,824
$VSAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $VSAT stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WARBURG PINCUS LLC removed 2,811,443 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,568,629
- ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD removed 2,811,442 shares (-24.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,568,617
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 2,811,442 shares (-24.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,568,617
- BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA removed 1,536,774 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,349,081
- FPR PARTNERS LLC removed 1,523,535 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,191,007
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,116,396 shares (+102.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,329,768
- DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN added 969,942 shares (+28.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,581,107
$VSAT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $VSAT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ purchased up to $15,000 on 10/23.
