Insider Sale: Insider at $VSAT Sells 3,750,000 Shares

TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD ONTARIO, an insider at $VSAT, sold 3,750,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $33,750,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 43.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,795,334 shares of this class of $VSAT stock.

$VSAT Insider Trading Activity

$VSAT insiders have traded $VSAT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT BOARD PRIVATE HOLDINGS (4) INC. CPP sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000

RICHARD A BALDRIDGE has made 2 purchases buying 55,000 shares for an estimated $820,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK J MILLER (EVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $32,824

$VSAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $VSAT stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VSAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VSAT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ purchased up to $15,000 on 10/23.

