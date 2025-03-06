Insider Sale: Insider at $UTZ Sells 496,038 Shares

Collier Holdings, LLC CC, an insider at $UTZ, sold 496,038 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $6,646,909. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $UTZ stock.

$UTZ Insider Trading Activity

$UTZ insiders have traded $UTZ stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UTZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COLLIER HOLDINGS, LLC CC has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,311,442 shares for an estimated $55,325,244 .

. CARY DEVORE (EVP, Chief Op & Transform Ofc) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $519,498

HOWARD A FRIEDMAN (CEO) purchased 3,525 shares for an estimated $49,911

MITCHELL ANDREW ARENDS (EVP Chief Integr Supply Chain) purchased 2,911 shares for an estimated $39,968

THERESA ROBBINS SHEA (EVP and General Counsel) purchased 1,395 shares for an estimated $19,962

$UTZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $UTZ stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

