Insider Sale: Insider at $TROW Sells 2,031 Shares

Arif Husain, an insider at $TROW, sold 2,031 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $221,927. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 36,800 shares of this class of $TROW stock.

$TROW insiders have traded $TROW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW JUSTIN MACKENZIE THOMSON (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,016 shares for an estimated $1,729,909 .

. ARIF HUSAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,112 shares for an estimated $449,318 .

. JESSICA M HIEBLER (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 484 shares for an estimated $50,689

$TROW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 485 institutional investors add shares of $TROW stock to their portfolio, and 513 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

