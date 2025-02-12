News & Insights

Insider Sale: Insider at $TROW Sells 2,031 Shares

February 12, 2025 — 10:01 am EST

Arif Husain, an insider at $TROW, sold 2,031 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $221,927. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 36,800 shares of this class of $TROW stock.

$TROW Insider Trading Activity

$TROW insiders have traded $TROW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREW JUSTIN MACKENZIE THOMSON (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,016 shares for an estimated $1,729,909.
  • ARIF HUSAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,112 shares for an estimated $449,318.
  • JESSICA M HIEBLER (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 484 shares for an estimated $50,689

$TROW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 485 institutional investors add shares of $TROW stock to their portfolio, and 513 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 635,934 shares (-53.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,917,776
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 482,143 shares (-3.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $52,519,836
  • QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 447,532 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $48,749,660
  • INVESCO LTD. added 401,080 shares (+20.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,689,644
  • AMUNDI added 397,278 shares (+30.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,928,169
  • NORGES BANK removed 378,917 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,851,723
  • BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 378,264 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,204,297

