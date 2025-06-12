Insider Sale: Insider at $TROW Sells 2,000 Shares

Dorothy C Sawyer, an insider at $TROW, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $190,860. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 44,788 shares of this class of $TROW stock.

$TROW Insider Trading Activity

$TROW insiders have traded $TROW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARIF HUSAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,112 shares for an estimated $449,318 .

. ROBERT F. MACLELLAN sold 3,955 shares for an estimated $362,119

JESSICA M HIEBLER (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,145 shares for an estimated $220,844 .

. DOROTHY C SAWYER sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $190,860

$TROW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 472 institutional investors add shares of $TROW stock to their portfolio, and 630 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TROW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TROW stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$TROW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TROW in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/05/2025

