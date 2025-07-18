Insider Sale: Insider at $TENB Sells 970 Shares

Barron Anschutz, an insider at $TENB, sold 970 shares of the company on 07-17-2025 for an estimated $32,087. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 58,311 shares of this class of $TENB stock.
$TENB Insider Trading Activity
$TENB insiders have traded $TENB stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TENB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN A VINTZ (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,323 shares for an estimated $1,063,803.
- MARK C. THURMOND (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 23,869 shares for an estimated $865,374.
- BARRON ANSCHUTZ has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,870 shares for an estimated $93,157.
- LINDA KAY ZECHER sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $92,500
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TENB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $TENB stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 3,682,430 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,811,401
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 2,956,367 shares (+1043.7%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $99,866,077
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 1,078,493 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,725,685
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 764,906 shares (+6.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,756,411
- DAVENTRY GROUP, LP removed 697,156 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,386,516
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 691,031 shares (+1335.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,172,264
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 544,375 shares (+47.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,042,237
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$TENB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TENB in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/31/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TENB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TENB forecast page.
$TENB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TENB recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $TENB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 07/14/2025
- Adam Borg from Stifel set a target price of $30.0 on 04/30/2025
- Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $30.0 on 04/30/2025
- Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $40.0 on 04/30/2025
- Roger Boyd from UBS set a target price of $40.0 on 04/30/2025
- Shrenik Kothari from Baird set a target price of $40.0 on 04/30/2025
- Mike Cikos from Needham set a target price of $35.0 on 04/30/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.