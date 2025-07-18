Insider Sale: Insider at $TENB Sells 970 Shares

Barron Anschutz, an insider at $TENB, sold 970 shares of the company on 07-17-2025 for an estimated $32,087. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 58,311 shares of this class of $TENB stock.

$TENB Insider Trading Activity

$TENB insiders have traded $TENB stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TENB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN A VINTZ (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,323 shares for an estimated $1,063,803 .

. MARK C. THURMOND (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 23,869 shares for an estimated $865,374 .

. BARRON ANSCHUTZ has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,870 shares for an estimated $93,157 .

. LINDA KAY ZECHER sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $92,500

$TENB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $TENB stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TENB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TENB in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/31/2025

$TENB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TENB recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $TENB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Adam Borg from Stifel set a target price of $30.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $30.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $40.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Roger Boyd from UBS set a target price of $40.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Shrenik Kothari from Baird set a target price of $40.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Mike Cikos from Needham set a target price of $35.0 on 04/30/2025

