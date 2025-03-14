Insider Sale: Insider at $SVCO Sells 15,000 Shares

Yelena I. Pesic, an insider at $SVCO, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $75,991. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,908,836 shares of this class of $SVCO stock.

$SVCO Insider Trading Activity

$SVCO insiders have traded $SVCO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SVCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC GUICHARD (See Remarks) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $179,855

KATHERINE S. NGAI-PESIC sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $126,620

YELENA I. PESIC sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $75,991

ILLIYA I. PESIC sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $73,156

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SVCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $SVCO stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SVCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SVCO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

William Blair issued a "Buy" rating on 09/17/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SVCO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SVCO forecast page.

$SVCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SVCO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SVCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $19.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Christian Schwab from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $17.0 on 10/16/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.