Insider Sale: Insider at $SVCO Sells 15,000 Shares

March 14, 2025 — 07:00 pm EDT

March 14, 2025 — 07:00 pm EDT

Yelena I. Pesic, an insider at $SVCO, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $75,991. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,908,836 shares of this class of $SVCO stock.

$SVCO Insider Trading Activity

$SVCO insiders have traded $SVCO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SVCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ERIC GUICHARD (See Remarks) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $179,855
  • KATHERINE S. NGAI-PESIC sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $126,620
  • YELENA I. PESIC sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $75,991
  • ILLIYA I. PESIC sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $73,156

$SVCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $SVCO stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SVCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SVCO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024
  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024
  • Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024
  • William Blair issued a "Buy" rating on 09/17/2024

$SVCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SVCO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SVCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 10/17/2024
  • Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $19.0 on 10/17/2024
  • Christian Schwab from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $17.0 on 10/16/2024

