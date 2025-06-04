Insider Sale: Insider at $STRZ Sells 353,334 Shares

Bros. Discovery, Inc. Warner, an insider at $STRZ, sold 353,334 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $4,999,994. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $STRZ stock.

$STRZ Insider Trading Activity

$STRZ insiders have traded $STRZ stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STRZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. WARNER sold 353,334 shares for an estimated $4,999,994

MARK H MD RACHESKY has made 2 purchases buying 353,334 shares for an estimated $4,999,676 and 0 sales.

