Insider Sale: Insider at $SRV Sells 3,656 Shares

Jerry V Swank, an insider at $SRV, sold 3,656 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $170,984. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 35.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,529 shares of this class of $SRV stock.

$SRV Insider Trading Activity

$SRV insiders have traded $SRV stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JERRY V SWANK sold 3,656 shares for an estimated $170,984

JOHN ALBAN sold 1,089 shares for an estimated $48,772

JOHN M. MUSGRAVE (CEO & President) purchased 773 shares for an estimated $32,311

ANDREA MULLINS purchased 150 shares for an estimated $6,270

TODD SUNDERLAND purchased 45 shares for an estimated $1,880

$SRV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $SRV stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

