Insider Sale: Insider at $SNEX Sells 15,000 Shares

Glenn Henry Stevens, an insider at $SNEX, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $1,767,295. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 77,964 shares of this class of $SNEX stock.
$SNEX Insider Trading Activity
$SNEX insiders have traded $SNEX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SEAN MICHAEL OCONNOR (CEO/President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 77,500 shares for an estimated $7,768,456.
- GLENN HENRY STEVENS sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,767,295
- DIEGO ROTSZTAIN (Chief Governance/Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,284 shares for an estimated $1,129,118.
- MARK LOWRY MAURER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,011
- ABIGAIL H PERKINS (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,350 shares for an estimated $417,306.
- PHILIP ANDREW SMITH sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $341,522
- JOHN MOORE FOWLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $229,248.
$SNEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $SNEX stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 332,573 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,582,176
- VAN BERKOM & ASSOCIATES INC. removed 178,710 shares (-12.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,508,218
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 168,999 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,556,832
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 168,098 shares (+104.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,468,561
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 152,847 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,974,420
- NORGES BANK added 107,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,551,369
- PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 104,992 shares (-35.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,286,066
