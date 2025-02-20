Insider Sale: Insider at $SNEX Sells 15,000 Shares

Glenn Henry Stevens, an insider at $SNEX, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $1,767,295. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 77,964 shares of this class of $SNEX stock.

$SNEX insiders have traded $SNEX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN MICHAEL OCONNOR (CEO/President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 77,500 shares for an estimated $7,768,456 .

. GLENN HENRY STEVENS sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,767,295

DIEGO ROTSZTAIN (Chief Governance/Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,284 shares for an estimated $1,129,118 .

. MARK LOWRY MAURER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,011

ABIGAIL H PERKINS (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,350 shares for an estimated $417,306 .

. PHILIP ANDREW SMITH sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $341,522

JOHN MOORE FOWLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $229,248.

$SNEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $SNEX stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

