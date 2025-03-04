Insider Sale: Insider at $PNW Sells 1,594 Shares

Jacob Tetlow, an insider at $PNW, sold 1,594 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $148,879. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 68.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 734 shares of this class of $PNW stock.

$PNW Insider Trading Activity

$PNW insiders have traded $PNW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACOB TETLOW has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,746 shares for an estimated $1,072,471.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PNW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of $PNW stock to their portfolio, and 271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.