Insider Sale: Insider at $LWAY Sells 10,000 Shares

LUDMILA SMOLYANSKY, an insider at $LWAY, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $213,100. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 36.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,343 shares of this class of $LWAY stock.

$LWAY Insider Trading Activity

$LWAY insiders have traded $LWAY stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LWAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LUDMILA SMOLYANSKY has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 169,310 shares for an estimated $3,715,892 .

. AMY M. FELDMAN (Sr. Exec VP of Sales) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 12,948 shares for an estimated $240,451 .

. ERIC A HANSON (CFO) sold 5,546 shares for an estimated $104,874

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LWAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $LWAY stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.