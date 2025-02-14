Insider Sale: Insider at $LWAY Sells 10,000 Shares

LUDMILA SMOLYANSKY, an insider at $LWAY, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $213,100. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 36.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,343 shares of this class of $LWAY stock.
$LWAY Insider Trading Activity
$LWAY insiders have traded $LWAY stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LWAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LUDMILA SMOLYANSKY has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 169,310 shares for an estimated $3,715,892.
- AMY M. FELDMAN (Sr. Exec VP of Sales) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 12,948 shares for an estimated $240,451.
- ERIC A HANSON (CFO) sold 5,546 shares for an estimated $104,874
$LWAY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $LWAY stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAZIRANI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 125,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,100,000
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 96,442 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,499,776
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 75,383 shares (+712.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,869,498
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 62,336 shares (-37.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,545,932
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 59,265 shares (-81.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,536,148
- SLOTNIK CAPITAL, LLC added 53,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,314,400
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 49,986 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,239,652
