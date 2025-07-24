Stocks

Insider Sale: Insider at $LCRDX Sells 3,273 Shares

July 24, 2025 — 06:01 pm EDT

Yuoh Kewjin, an insider at $LCRDX, sold 3,273 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $28,507. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $LCRDX stock.

$LCRDX Insider Trading Activity

$LCRDX insiders have traded $LCRDX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LCRDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ERIC P KANG has made 3 purchases buying 6,637 shares for an estimated $57,778 and 0 sales.
  • YUOH KEWJIN sold 3,273 shares for an estimated $28,515
  • ADAM C CASTLE purchased 1,189 shares for an estimated $10,000

