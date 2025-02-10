Insider Sale: Insider at $L Sells 3,676 Shares

JONATHAN M TISCH, an insider at $L, sold 3,676 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $318,782. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $L stock.

$L Insider Trading Activity

$L insiders have traded $L stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $L stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW H TISCH has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 341,192 shares for an estimated $28,439,954 .

. JONATHAN M TISCH has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 332,367 shares for an estimated $27,054,237 .

. KENNETH I SIEGEL (Senior Vice President) sold 6,993 shares for an estimated $560,908

MARC A ALPERT (Sr. VP, Gen. Coun. & Secy.) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $540,470

PAUL J FRIBOURG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,234 shares for an estimated $188,058 .

. ANTHONY WELTERS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,234 shares for an estimated $188,058 .

. CHARLES M DIKER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,234 shares for an estimated $188,037 .

. WALTER L HARRIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,234 shares for an estimated $187,852 .

. ANN E BERMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,233 shares for an estimated $187,566.

$L Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 277 institutional investors add shares of $L stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

