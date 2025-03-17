News & Insights

Insider Sale: Insider at $L Sells 17,483 Shares

March 17, 2025 — 04:47 pm EDT

March 17, 2025 — 04:47 pm EDT

JONATHAN M TISCH, an insider at $L, sold 17,483 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $1,498,817. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,670,563 shares of this class of $L stock.

$L Insider Trading Activity

$L insiders have traded $L stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $L stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JONATHAN M TISCH has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 507,367 shares for an estimated $43,348,688.
  • ANDREW H TISCH has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 341,192 shares for an estimated $28,439,954.
  • RICHARD WALDO SCOTT (SVP & Chief Investment Officer) sold 8,149 shares for an estimated $689,405
  • MARC A ALPERT (Sr. VP, Gen. Coun. & Secy.) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $382,680
  • CHARLES M DIKER sold 1,146 shares for an estimated $99,507
  • PAUL J FRIBOURG sold 1,146 shares for an estimated $99,484
  • ANTHONY WELTERS sold 1,146 shares for an estimated $99,484
  • WALTER L HARRIS sold 1,146 shares for an estimated $99,277
  • ANN E BERMAN sold 1,146 shares for an estimated $99,106

$L Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of $L stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

