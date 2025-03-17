Insider Sale: Insider at $L Sells 17,483 Shares

JONATHAN M TISCH, an insider at $L, sold 17,483 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $1,498,817. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,670,563 shares of this class of $L stock.
$L Insider Trading Activity
$L insiders have traded $L stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $L stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN M TISCH has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 507,367 shares for an estimated $43,348,688.
- ANDREW H TISCH has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 341,192 shares for an estimated $28,439,954.
- RICHARD WALDO SCOTT (SVP & Chief Investment Officer) sold 8,149 shares for an estimated $689,405
- MARC A ALPERT (Sr. VP, Gen. Coun. & Secy.) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $382,680
- CHARLES M DIKER sold 1,146 shares for an estimated $99,507
- PAUL J FRIBOURG sold 1,146 shares for an estimated $99,484
- ANTHONY WELTERS sold 1,146 shares for an estimated $99,484
- WALTER L HARRIS sold 1,146 shares for an estimated $99,277
- ANN E BERMAN sold 1,146 shares for an estimated $99,106
$L Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of $L stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 349,539 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,602,457
- NATIONAL PENSION SERVICE removed 336,386 shares (-91.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,488,530
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 322,111 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,279,580
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 293,622 shares (-2.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,866,847
- NORGES BANK removed 289,896 shares (-3.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,551,292
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 277,489 shares (+50.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,500,543
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC removed 260,694 shares (-54.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,078,174
