Insider Sale: Insider at $IHT Sells 2,500 Shares

Leslie T Kutasi, an insider at $IHT, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 05-31-2025 for an estimated $14,120,075. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 91,546 shares of this class of $IHT stock.

$IHT Insider Trading Activity

$IHT insiders have traded $IHT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LESLIE T KUTASI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,921 shares for an estimated $21,702,360.

$IHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $IHT stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

