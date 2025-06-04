Insider Sale: Insider at $IHT Sells 2,500 Shares

Leslie T Kutasi, an insider at $IHT, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 05-31-2025 for an estimated $14,120,075. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 91,546 shares of this class of $IHT stock.
$IHT Insider Trading Activity
$IHT insiders have traded $IHT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LESLIE T KUTASI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,921 shares for an estimated $21,702,360.
$IHT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $IHT stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,898 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,549
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,412 shares (-14.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,191
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 1,300 shares (-1.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,937
- NISA INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC removed 972 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,196
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 118 shares (-5.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $266
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1 shares (-5.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0
