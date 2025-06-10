Insider Sale: Insider at $HQY Sells 62,827 Shares

Jon Kessler, an insider at $HQY, sold 62,827 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $7,026,370. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 324,866 shares of this class of $HQY stock.

$HQY Insider Trading Activity

$HQY insiders have traded $HQY stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HQY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON KESSLER has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 231,950 shares for an estimated $25,992,976 .

. ELIMELECH ROSNER (EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 73,869 shares for an estimated $8,254,934 .

. STUART B. PARKER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,417,900 .

. ROBERT W SELANDER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,500 shares for an estimated $1,086,439 .

. MICHAEL HENRY FIORE (EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) sold 8,881 shares for an estimated $695,045

DEBRA CHARLOTTE MCCOWAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $477,800

$HQY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 268 institutional investors add shares of $HQY stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HQY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HQY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HQY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$HQY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HQY in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/25/2025

