Insider Sale: Insider at $HQY Sells 62,827 Shares

Jon Kessler, an insider at $HQY, sold 62,827 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $7,026,370. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 324,866 shares of this class of $HQY stock.
$HQY Insider Trading Activity
$HQY insiders have traded $HQY stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HQY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JON KESSLER has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 231,950 shares for an estimated $25,992,976.
- ELIMELECH ROSNER (EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 73,869 shares for an estimated $8,254,934.
- STUART B. PARKER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,417,900.
- ROBERT W SELANDER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,500 shares for an estimated $1,086,439.
- MICHAEL HENRY FIORE (EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) sold 8,881 shares for an estimated $695,045
- DEBRA CHARLOTTE MCCOWAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $477,800
$HQY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 268 institutional investors add shares of $HQY stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 107,390,188 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,490,070,913
- CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP LLC added 914,461 shares (+1432.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,810,918
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 912,700 shares (-60.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,655,299
- INVESCO LTD. added 821,425 shares (+50.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,589,327
- MORGAN STANLEY added 610,647 shares (+76.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,962,875
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 580,988 shares (+995.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,341,909
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 563,389 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,786,685
$HQY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HQY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HQY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$HQY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HQY in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/25/2025
