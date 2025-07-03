Insider Sale: Insider at $HIPO Sells 514,309 Shares

FW Investor, LLC Len, an insider at $HIPO, sold 514,309 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $14,488,084. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,476,418 shares of this class of $HIPO stock.

$HIPO Insider Trading Activity

$HIPO insiders have traded $HIPO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FW INVESTOR, LLC LEN sold 514,309 shares for an estimated $14,488,084

TORBEN OSTERGAARD (CEO Spinnaker) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 53,808 shares for an estimated $1,573,356 .

. ASSAF WAND (Executive Chairman BoD) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 49,000 shares for an estimated $1,307,316 .

. STEWART ELLIS (CFO/ Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $263,415 .

. MICHAEL STIENSTRA (GM & Chief Insurance, HHIP) sold 2,329 shares for an estimated $69,913

$HIPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $HIPO stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

