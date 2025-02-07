Insider Sale: Insider at $GSBC Sells 5,000 Shares

Kevin L Baker, an insider at $GSBC, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $300,094. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 99.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14 shares of this class of $GSBC stock.
$GSBC Insider Trading Activity
$GSBC insiders have traded $GSBC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM V TURNER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,420 shares for an estimated $626,489.
- JOSEPH W TURNER (President/CEO) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $399,771
- MARK A MAPLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,674 shares for an estimated $304,232.
- KEVIN L BAKER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $300,094
- REX A COPELAND (Treasurer) sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $279,677
- JULIE A BROWN sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $152,625
$GSBC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $GSBC stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 44,020 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,522,786
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 32,959 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,888,880
- DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC removed 30,509 shares (-57.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,748,470
- FORVIS MAZARS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 27,350 shares (-17.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,632,795
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 21,259 shares (-75.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,218,353
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 20,394 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,168,780
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 18,945 shares (+10.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,085,737
