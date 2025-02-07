Insider Sale: Insider at $GSBC Sells 5,000 Shares

Kevin L Baker, an insider at $GSBC, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $300,094. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 99.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14 shares of this class of $GSBC stock.

$GSBC Insider Trading Activity

$GSBC insiders have traded $GSBC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM V TURNER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,420 shares for an estimated $626,489 .

. JOSEPH W TURNER (President/CEO) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $399,771

MARK A MAPLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,674 shares for an estimated $304,232 .

. KEVIN L BAKER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $300,094

REX A COPELAND (Treasurer) sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $279,677

JULIE A BROWN sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $152,625

$GSBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $GSBC stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

