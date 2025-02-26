Insider Sale: Insider at $AMKR Sells 869,565 Shares

AGNES C KIM, an insider at $AMKR, sold 869,565 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $18,999,995. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,020,870 shares of this class of $AMKR stock.

$AMKR Insider Trading Activity

$AMKR insiders have traded $AMKR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES J KIM sold 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995

AGNES C KIM sold 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995

SUSAN Y KIM purchased 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995

DAVID D KIM purchased 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995

JOHN T KIM purchased 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995

INVESTMENTS, LP SUJODA purchased 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995

MANAGEMENT, LLC SUJODA purchased 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995

GUILLAUME MARIE JEAN RUTTEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,125 shares for an estimated $858,850 .

. KEVIN ENGEL (Executive Vice President) sold 5,489 shares for an estimated $119,056

$AMKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $AMKR stock to their portfolio, and 251 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

