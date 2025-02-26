Insider Sale: Insider at $AMKR Sells 869,565 Shares

AGNES C KIM, an insider at $AMKR, sold 869,565 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $18,999,995. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,020,870 shares of this class of $AMKR stock.
$AMKR Insider Trading Activity
$AMKR insiders have traded $AMKR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES J KIM sold 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995
- AGNES C KIM sold 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995
- SUSAN Y KIM purchased 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995
- DAVID D KIM purchased 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995
- JOHN T KIM purchased 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995
- INVESTMENTS, LP SUJODA purchased 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995
- MANAGEMENT, LLC SUJODA purchased 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995
- GUILLAUME MARIE JEAN RUTTEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,125 shares for an estimated $858,850.
- KEVIN ENGEL (Executive Vice President) sold 5,489 shares for an estimated $119,056
$AMKR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $AMKR stock to their portfolio, and 251 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,458,746 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $44,637,627
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,092,002 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,053,531
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 693,529 shares (-98.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,816,760
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 680,963 shares (-27.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,493,939
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 611,209 shares (+44.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,701,959
- INVESCO LTD. removed 599,554 shares (-57.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,402,542
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 556,761 shares (+15.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,303,190
