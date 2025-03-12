Insider Sale: Insider at $AMCX Sells 154,345 Shares

F. Dolan 2009 Revocable Trust Charles, an insider at $AMCX, sold 154,345 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $1,072,697. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 88.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 20,833 shares of this class of $AMCX stock.
$AMCX Insider Trading Activity
$AMCX insiders have traded $AMCX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- F. DOLAN 2009 REVOCABLE TRUST CHARLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 175,178 shares for an estimated $1,216,237.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AMCX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $AMCX stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 10,200,388 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $88,641,371
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,527,104 shares (-84.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,118,329
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,248,571 shares (+333.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,360,852
- GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 819,304 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,111,109
- UBS GROUP AG added 742,533 shares (+551.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,351,076
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 656,549 shares (-64.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,499,835
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 654,345 shares (-91.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,478,015
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.