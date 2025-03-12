Insider Sale: Insider at $AMCX Sells 154,345 Shares

F. Dolan 2009 Revocable Trust Charles, an insider at $AMCX, sold 154,345 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $1,072,697. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 88.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 20,833 shares of this class of $AMCX stock.

$AMCX Insider Trading Activity

$AMCX insiders have traded $AMCX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

F. DOLAN 2009 REVOCABLE TRUST CHARLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 175,178 shares for an estimated $1,216,237.

$AMCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $AMCX stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

