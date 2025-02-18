News & Insights

Stocks
C

Insider Sale: Head of Services of $C Sells 3,240 Shares

February 18, 2025 — 04:33 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

SYED SHAHMIR KHALIQ, the Head of Services of $C, sold 3,240 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $264,756. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 104,327 shares of this class of $C stock.

$C Insider Trading Activity

$C insiders have traded $C stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $C stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SYED SHAHMIR KHALIQ (Head of Services) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,451,124.
  • PETER B. HENRY sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $909,674
  • GONZALO LUCHETTI (Head of U.S. Personal Banking) sold 13,254 shares for an estimated $816,313

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$C Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 945 institutional investors add shares of $C stock to their portfolio, and 833 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC removed 40,605,295 shares (-73.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,858,206,715
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 25,705,141 shares (+455.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,809,384,874
  • FMR LLC added 7,863,718 shares (+29.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $553,527,110
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 6,831,969 shares (-85.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $480,902,297
  • NORGES BANK added 6,611,226 shares (+31.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $465,364,198
  • ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 6,433,746 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $452,871,380
  • BARCLAYS PLC removed 4,010,301 shares (-43.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $282,285,087

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

C

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.