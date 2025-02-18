Insider Sale: Head of Services of $C Sells 3,240 Shares

SYED SHAHMIR KHALIQ, the Head of Services of $C, sold 3,240 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $264,756. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 104,327 shares of this class of $C stock.

$C Insider Trading Activity

$C insiders have traded $C stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $C stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SYED SHAHMIR KHALIQ (Head of Services) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,451,124 .

. PETER B. HENRY sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $909,674

GONZALO LUCHETTI (Head of U.S. Personal Banking) sold 13,254 shares for an estimated $816,313

$C Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 945 institutional investors add shares of $C stock to their portfolio, and 833 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

