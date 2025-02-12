Insider Sale: Head of Process Analytics of $MTD Sells 564 Shares

Gerry Keller, the Head of Process Analytics of $MTD, sold 564 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $762,195. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 98.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6 shares of this class of $MTD stock.

$MTD Insider Trading Activity

$MTD insiders have traded $MTD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTIAN MAGLOTH (Head of Human Resources) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $1,422,970

GERRY KELLER (Head of Process Analytics) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 740 shares for an estimated $986,378 .

. ELISHA W FINNEY sold 76 shares for an estimated $99,693

$MTD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 312 institutional investors add shares of $MTD stock to their portfolio, and 388 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

