Insider Sale: Head of People & Strategy of $HOVR Sells 50,000 Shares

Stewart Murray Lee, the Head of People & Strategy of $HOVR, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $89,050. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 248,194 shares of this class of $HOVR stock.

$HOVR Insider Trading Activity

$HOVR insiders have traded $HOVR stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC BRANDON ROBINSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 20,928 shares for an estimated $13,831 and 1 sale selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $438,500 .

and 1 sale selling 250,000 shares for an estimated . STEWART MURRAY LEE (Head of People & Strategy) has made 6 purchases buying 3,221 shares for an estimated $2,134 and 1 sale selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $89,050 .

and 1 sale selling 50,000 shares for an estimated . BRIAN FREDERICK MERKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 13,864 shares for an estimated $9,198 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JASON MICHAEL O'NEILL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 12,615 shares for an estimated $8,363 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HOVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $HOVR stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HOVR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOVR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HOVR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HOVR forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.