Insider Sale: Head of People & Strategy of $HOVR Sells 50,000 Shares

July 15, 2025 — 09:30 am EDT

Stewart Murray Lee, the Head of People & Strategy of $HOVR, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $89,050. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 248,194 shares of this class of $HOVR stock.

$HOVR Insider Trading Activity

$HOVR insiders have traded $HOVR stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ERIC BRANDON ROBINSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 20,928 shares for an estimated $13,831 and 1 sale selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $438,500.
  • STEWART MURRAY LEE (Head of People & Strategy) has made 6 purchases buying 3,221 shares for an estimated $2,134 and 1 sale selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $89,050.
  • BRIAN FREDERICK MERKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 13,864 shares for an estimated $9,198 and 0 sales.
  • JASON MICHAEL O'NEILL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 12,615 shares for an estimated $8,363 and 0 sales.

$HOVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $HOVR stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • UBS GROUP AG removed 123,753 shares (-85.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,351
  • VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 41,761 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,715
  • XTX TOPCO LTD added 25,935 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,486
  • TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 24,071 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,516
  • NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 20,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,400
  • ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 1,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $520
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 208 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108

$HOVR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOVR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

