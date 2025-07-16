Insider Sale: Head of Global Product Strat. of $BIIB Sells 2,223 Shares

Rachid Izzar, the Head of Global Product Strat. of $BIIB, sold 2,223 shares of the company on 07-08-2025 for an estimated $300,105. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,330 shares of this class of $BIIB stock.

$BIIB Insider Trading Activity

$BIIB insiders have traded $BIIB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIIB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN A SHERWIN sold 8,760 shares for an estimated $1,314,141

PRIYA SINGHAL (Head of Development) sold 3,806 shares for an estimated $480,507

RACHID IZZAR (Head of Global Product Strat.) sold 2,223 shares for an estimated $300,105

CAROLINE DORSA purchased 1,235 shares for an estimated $151,559

$BIIB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 419 institutional investors add shares of $BIIB stock to their portfolio, and 383 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BIIB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BIIB stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIIB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$BIIB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BIIB in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/27/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

$BIIB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BIIB recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $BIIB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $172.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $213.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $187.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 David Amsellem from Piper Sandler set a target price of $115.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Laura Chico from Wedbush set a target price of $121.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Salim Syed from Mizuho set a target price of $169.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Chris Schott from JP Morgan set a target price of $175.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Brian Skorney from Baird set a target price of $255.0 on 05/02/2025

