Insider Sale: Head of Eur & NA Market Orgs of $MTD Sells 689 Shares

February 13, 2025 — 11:15 am EST

la Guerroniere Marc de, the Head of Eur & NA Market Orgs of $MTD, sold 689 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $917,348. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 77.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 199 shares of this class of $MTD stock.

$MTD Insider Trading Activity

$MTD insiders have traded $MTD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHRISTIAN MAGLOTH (Head of Human Resources) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $1,422,970
  • LA GUERRONIERE MARC DE (Head of Eur & NA Market Orgs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 888 shares for an estimated $1,182,718.
  • GERRY KELLER (Head of Process Analytics) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 740 shares for an estimated $986,378.
  • ELISHA W FINNEY sold 76 shares for an estimated $99,693

$MTD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 323 institutional investors add shares of $MTD stock to their portfolio, and 386 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MTD

