Insider Sale: HEAD OF BLEND of $BLND Sells 75,720 Shares

Nima Ghamsari, the HEAD OF BLEND of $BLND, sold 75,720 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $250,072. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,065,937 shares of this class of $BLND stock.

$BLND Insider Trading Activity

$BLND insiders have traded $BLND stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENTS, L.P. HAVELI has made 4 purchases buying 3,123,242 shares for an estimated $9,565,535 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRIAN KNEAFSEY (Head of Revenue) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $845,535 .

. NIMA GHAMSARI (HEAD OF BLEND) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 119,850 shares for an estimated $405,264 .

. WINNIE LING (HEAD OF LEGAL AND PEOPLE) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $213,726 .

. OXANA TKACH (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 4,247 shares for an estimated $18,559

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BLND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $BLND stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BLND Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLND in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BLND, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BLND forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.