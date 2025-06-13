Insider Sale: HEAD OF BLEND of $BLND Sells 75,720 Shares

Nima Ghamsari, the HEAD OF BLEND of $BLND, sold 75,720 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $250,072. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,065,937 shares of this class of $BLND stock.
$BLND Insider Trading Activity
$BLND insiders have traded $BLND stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INVESTMENTS, L.P. HAVELI has made 4 purchases buying 3,123,242 shares for an estimated $9,565,535 and 0 sales.
- BRIAN KNEAFSEY (Head of Revenue) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $845,535.
- NIMA GHAMSARI (HEAD OF BLEND) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 119,850 shares for an estimated $405,264.
- WINNIE LING (HEAD OF LEGAL AND PEOPLE) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $213,726.
- OXANA TKACH (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 4,247 shares for an estimated $18,559
$BLND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $BLND stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. removed 19,132,440 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,547,572
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 6,274,304 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,018,918
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,434,596 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,155,896
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP added 2,361,368 shares (+87.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,910,582
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,337,692 shares (-94.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,831,268
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,086,745 shares (-73.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,990,595
- WHITEBARK INVESTORS LP added 2,051,475 shares (+79.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,872,441
$BLND Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLND in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024
