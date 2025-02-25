Insider Sale: GVP of $BMRN Sells 1,344 Shares

News & Insights

February 25, 2025

Erin Burkhart, the GVP of $BMRN, sold 1,344 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $91,902. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,105 shares of this class of $BMRN stock.

$BMRN Insider Trading Activity

$BMRN insiders have traded $BMRN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHARLES GREG GUYER (EVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold 5,278 shares for an estimated $350,323
  • ERIN BURKHART (GVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,344 shares for an estimated $91,902

$BMRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $BMRN stock to their portfolio, and 345 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,496,817 shares (+23.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,115,781
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,266,133 shares (-45.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,222,922
  • 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,164,391 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,535,420
  • SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,001,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,822,022
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 889,613 shares (+3.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,474,262
  • DODGE & COX added 847,917 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,733,584
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 816,784 shares (-67.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,687,212

