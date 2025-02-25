Insider Sale: GVP of $BMRN Sells 1,344 Shares

Erin Burkhart, the GVP of $BMRN, sold 1,344 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $91,902. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,105 shares of this class of $BMRN stock.

$BMRN Insider Trading Activity

$BMRN insiders have traded $BMRN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES GREG GUYER (EVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold 5,278 shares for an estimated $350,323

ERIN BURKHART (GVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,344 shares for an estimated $91,902

$BMRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $BMRN stock to their portfolio, and 345 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

