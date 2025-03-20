Insider Sale: GVP of $BMRN Sells 1,295 Shares

Erin Burkhart, the GVP of $BMRN, sold 1,295 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $92,618. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,955 shares of this class of $BMRN stock.
$BMRN Insider Trading Activity
$BMRN insiders have traded $BMRN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES GREG GUYER (EVP, Chief Technical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,312 shares for an estimated $851,678.
- ERIN BURKHART (GVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,639 shares for an estimated $184,521.
$BMRN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $BMRN stock to their portfolio, and 345 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,496,817 shares (+23.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,115,781
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,266,133 shares (-45.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,222,922
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,164,391 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,535,420
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,001,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,822,022
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 889,613 shares (+3.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,474,262
- DODGE & COX added 847,917 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,733,584
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 816,784 shares (-67.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,687,212
$BMRN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BMRN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/04/2024
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/04/2024
$BMRN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BMRN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BMRN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Olivia Brayer from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $90.0 on 10/30/2024
- Jack Allen from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $65.0 on 10/30/2024
- David Lebowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $81.0 on 10/30/2024
- Danielle Brill from Raymond James set a target price of $79.0 on 10/10/2024
- Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $86.0 on 10/04/2024
