Insider Sale: GVP of $BMRN Sells 1,295 Shares

Erin Burkhart, the GVP of $BMRN, sold 1,295 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $92,618. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,955 shares of this class of $BMRN stock.

$BMRN Insider Trading Activity

$BMRN insiders have traded $BMRN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES GREG GUYER (EVP, Chief Technical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,312 shares for an estimated $851,678 .

. ERIN BURKHART (GVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,639 shares for an estimated $184,521.

$BMRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $BMRN stock to their portfolio, and 345 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BMRN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BMRN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/04/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/04/2024

$BMRN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BMRN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BMRN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Olivia Brayer from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $90.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Jack Allen from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $65.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 David Lebowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $81.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Danielle Brill from Raymond James set a target price of $79.0 on 10/10/2024

on 10/10/2024 Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $86.0 on 10/04/2024

