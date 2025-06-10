Insider Sale: GROUP PRESIDENT of $FLR Sells 18,920 Shares

Alvin C III Collins, the GROUP PRESIDENT of $FLR, sold 18,920 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $859,535. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 22.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 64,383 shares of this class of $FLR stock.

$FLR Insider Trading Activity

$FLR insiders have traded $FLR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALVIN C III COLLINS (GROUP PRESIDENT) sold 18,920 shares for an estimated $859,535

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FLR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $FLR stock to their portfolio, and 283 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FLR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FLR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FLR forecast page.

$FLR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FLR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $41.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Sangita Jain from KeyBanc set a target price of $41.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 02/27/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.