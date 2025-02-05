Insider Sale: Group President and CMO of $BURL Sells 282 Shares

Jennifer Vecchio, the Group President and CMO of $BURL, sold 282 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $77,817. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 59,033 shares of this class of $BURL stock.

$BURL Insider Trading Activity

$BURL insiders have traded $BURL stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BURL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER VECCHIO (Group President and CMO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 2,469 shares for an estimated $661,230 .

. STEPHEN FERRONI (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,875 shares for an estimated $495,921 .

. PAUL SULLIVAN sold 1,705 shares for an estimated $472,370

TRAVIS MARQUETTE (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 84 shares for an estimated $21,076.

$BURL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 299 institutional investors add shares of $BURL stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

