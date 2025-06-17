Insider Sale: Group President of $ACA Sells 4,150 Shares

Jesse E. Jr. Collins, the Group President of $ACA, sold 4,150 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $360,178. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,551 shares of this class of $ACA stock.

$ACA Insider Trading Activity

$ACA insiders have traded $ACA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JESSE E. JR. COLLINS (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,616 shares for an estimated $744,388 .

. ANTONIO CARRILLO (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 6,345 shares for an estimated $498,438 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RHYS J BEST purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $119,752

ERIC D HURST (VP Controller (PAO)) sold 835 shares for an estimated $73,955

$ACA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $ACA stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ACA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025

