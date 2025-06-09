Insider Sale: Group Managing Director of $LPLA Sells 143 Shares

Greg Gates, the Group Managing Director of $LPLA, sold 143 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $53,838. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 23,436 shares of this class of $LPLA stock.

$LPLA Insider Trading Activity

$LPLA insiders have traded $LPLA stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J AUDETTE (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 33,365 shares for an estimated $12,159,676 .

. MATTHEW ENYEDI (Managing Director) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $1,903,526

RICHARD STEINMEIER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,308,265

GREG GATES (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $568,300 .

. MARC ELIOT COHEN (Managing Director) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $402,435

ANERI JAMBUSARIA (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 160 shares for an estimated $55,668.

$LPLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 441 institutional investors add shares of $LPLA stock to their portfolio, and 327 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LPLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LPLA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $100,000 on 02/13.

$LPLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPLA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.