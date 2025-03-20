Insider Sale: GM of $UPWK Sells 9,593 Shares

Dave Bottoms, the GM of $UPWK, sold 9,593 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $129,113. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $UPWK stock.

$UPWK Insider Trading Activity

$UPWK insiders have traded $UPWK stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HAYDEN BROWN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 174,866 shares for an estimated $2,680,125 .

. ELIZABETH A NELSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $2,621,299 .

. DAVE BOTTOMS (GM, Marketplace) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 53,685 shares for an estimated $799,859 .

. ERICA GESSERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,176 shares for an estimated $651,709 .

. OLIVIER MARIE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 25,847 shares for an estimated $389,899.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UPWK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $UPWK stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$UPWK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UPWK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UPWK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UPWK forecast page.

$UPWK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UPWK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UPWK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $15.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $15.0 on 10/24/2024

