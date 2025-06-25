Insider Sale: Global Head of R&D of $ONC Sells 1,028 Shares

Lai Wang, the Global Head of R&D of $ONC, sold 1,028 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $267,280. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $ONC stock.

$ONC Insider Trading Activity

$ONC insiders have traded $ONC stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BROS. ADVISORS LP BAKER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 732,827 shares for an estimated $190,535,020 .

. XIAODONG WANG has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 43,767 shares for an estimated $11,508,182 .

. JOHN OYLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 13,441 shares for an estimated $3,479,825 .

. XIAOBIN WU (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,470 shares for an estimated $1,411,712 .

. LAI WANG (Global Head of R&D) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,077 shares for an estimated $1,052,832 .

. CHAN HENRY LEE (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,122 shares for an estimated $291,742 .

. TITUS B. BALL (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 134 shares for an estimated $34,620

