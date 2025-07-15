Insider Sale: Global Controller of $LEVI Sells 3,629 Shares

Stocks
July 15, 2025 — 04:31 pm EDT

Lisa Stirling, the Global Controller of $LEVI, sold 3,629 shares of the company on 07-11-2025 for an estimated $79,838. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 44,866 shares of this class of $LEVI stock.

$LEVI Insider Trading Activity

$LEVI insiders have traded $LEVI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID JEDRZEJEK (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,461 shares for an estimated $278,298.
  • LISA STIRLING (Global Controller) sold 3,629 shares for an estimated $79,838
  • DAVID A FRIEDMAN sold 4,166 shares for an estimated $76,821

$LEVI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $LEVI stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LEVI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEVI in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025
  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025
  • Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
  • B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

$LEVI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LEVI recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $LEVI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Paul Kearney from Barclays set a target price of $24.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $24.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $22.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Matthew Boss from JP Morgan set a target price of $23.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Christopher Nardone from B of A Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $19.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 07/11/2025

