Insider Sale: Global Chief Executive Officer of $TZOO Sells 4,000 Shares

HOLGER BARTEL, the Global Chief Executive Officer of $TZOO, sold 4,000 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $61,680. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $TZOO stock.

$TZOO Insider Trading Activity

$TZOO insiders have traded $TZOO stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TZOO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL INC AZZURRO has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 565,000 shares for an estimated $9,102,050 .

. HOLGER BARTEL (Global Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 253,753 shares for an estimated $3,342,786 .

. CHRISTINA SINDONI CIOCCA (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,288 shares for an estimated $398,164.

$TZOO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $TZOO stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

