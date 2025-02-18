Insider Sale: General Manager of $YUMC Sells 3,900 Shares

Jeff Kuai, the General Manager of $YUMC, sold 3,900 shares of the company on 02-17-2025 for an estimated $187,999. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $YUMC stock.

$YUMC Insider Trading Activity

$YUMC insiders have traded $YUMC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YUMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DUODUO (HOWARD) HUANG (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,377 shares for an estimated $302,716 .

. JEFF KUAI (General Manager, Pizza Hut) sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $187,999

JERRY DING (Chief People Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

$YUMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 282 institutional investors add shares of $YUMC stock to their portfolio, and 347 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

