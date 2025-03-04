Insider Sale: General Counsel of $SNAP Sells 24,000 Shares

Michael J. O'Sullivan, the General Counsel of $SNAP, sold 24,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $243,828. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 518,354 shares of this class of $SNAP stock.

$SNAP Insider Trading Activity

$SNAP insiders have traded $SNAP stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT C. MURPHY (Chief Technology Officer) sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $12,504,800

EVAN SPIEGEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $3,450,240 .

. ERIC YOUNG (SVP of Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 321,672 shares for an estimated $3,436,293 .

. MICHAEL J. O'SULLIVAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 311,448 shares for an estimated $3,355,820 .

. DEREK ANDERSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 270,895 shares for an estimated $2,862,869 .

. REBECCA MORROW (CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 57,262 shares for an estimated $665,968 .

. JOANNA COLES has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,403 shares for an estimated $101,204.

$SNAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $SNAP stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

