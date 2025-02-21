Insider Sale: General Counsel & Secretary of $TPR Sells 11,917 Shares

David E Howard, the General Counsel & Secretary of $TPR, sold 11,917 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $1,048,696. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 38,609 shares of this class of $TPR stock.

$TPR Insider Trading Activity

$TPR insiders have traded $TPR stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD KAHN (CEO and Brand President, Coach) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 71,321 shares for an estimated $4,185,067 .

. DAVID E HOWARD (General Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 54,042 shares for an estimated $3,531,892 .

. MANESH DADLANI (VP, Controller and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,872 shares for an estimated $514,219.

$TPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 365 institutional investors add shares of $TPR stock to their portfolio, and 346 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

