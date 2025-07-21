Insider Sale: General Counsel & Secretary of $REXR Sells 26,449 Shares

David E. Lanzer, the General Counsel & Secretary of $REXR, sold 26,449 shares of the company on 07-21-2025 for an estimated $975,108. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $REXR stock.

$REXR Insider Trading Activity

$REXR insiders have traded $REXR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $REXR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID E. LANZER (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 26,449 shares for an estimated $975,108

$REXR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 222 institutional investors add shares of $REXR stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$REXR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REXR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/30/2025

$REXR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REXR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $REXR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Samir Khanal from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $38.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Blaine Heck from Wells Fargo set a target price of $39.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Greg McGinniss from Scotiabank set a target price of $37.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Anthony Hau from Truist Securities set a target price of $37.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $35.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Michael Mueller from JP Morgan set a target price of $37.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 David Rodgers from Baird set a target price of $47.0 on 03/04/2025

