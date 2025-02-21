Insider Sale: General Counsel & Secretary of $LC Sells 7,000 Shares

Jordan Cheng, the General Counsel & Secretary of $LC, sold 7,000 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $98,685. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 88,263 shares of this class of $LC stock.

$LC Insider Trading Activity

$LC insiders have traded $LC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT SANBORN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 102,000 shares for an estimated $1,411,989 .

. JORDAN CHENG (General Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,000 shares for an estimated $522,047 .

. MICHAEL P ZEISSER purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $257,600

ERIN SELLECK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,526 shares for an estimated $105,170 .

. JOHN C. MORRIS sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $35,894

$LC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $LC stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

