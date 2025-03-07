Insider Sale: General Counsel & Secretary of $CLOV Sells 52,500 Shares

Karen Soares, the General Counsel & Secretary of $CLOV, sold 52,500 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $199,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,299,663 shares of this class of $CLOV stock.

$CLOV Insider Trading Activity

$CLOV insiders have traded $CLOV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAREN SOARES (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 52,500 shares for an estimated $199,500

$CLOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $CLOV stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

