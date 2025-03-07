Insider Sale: General Counsel & Secretary of $CLOV Sells 52,500 Shares

Karen Soares, the General Counsel & Secretary of $CLOV, sold 52,500 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $199,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,299,663 shares of this class of $CLOV stock.
$CLOV Insider Trading Activity
$CLOV insiders have traded $CLOV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KAREN SOARES (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 52,500 shares for an estimated $199,500
$CLOV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $CLOV stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,360,902 shares (+167.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,436,841
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 1,949,126 shares (+70.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,139,746
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,789,947 shares (+357.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,638,333
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL removed 1,462,558 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,607,057
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 1,413,300 shares (-11.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,451,895
- GMT CAPITAL CORP removed 1,305,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,111,380
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,221,612 shares (+5071.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,848,077
