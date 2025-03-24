Insider Sale: General Counsel of $RVMD Sells 2,041 Shares

Jeff Cislini, the General Counsel of $RVMD, sold 2,041 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $79,008. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 57,723 shares of this class of $RVMD stock.

$RVMD Insider Trading Activity

$RVMD insiders have traded $RVMD stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THILO SCHROEDER has made 2 purchases buying 1,304,347 shares for an estimated $59,999,962 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK A GOLDSMITH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 133,452 shares for an estimated $6,828,983 .

. MARGARET A HORN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,387 shares for an estimated $2,832,993 .

. STEPHEN MICHAEL KELSEY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 41,289 shares for an estimated $2,142,629 .

. JEFF CISLINI (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 22,058 shares for an estimated $1,107,810 .

. JACK ANDERS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,499 shares for an estimated $695,389 .

. SUSHIL PATEL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $270,714

BARBARA WEBER sold 5,200 shares for an estimated $249,716

$RVMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $RVMD stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RVMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RVMD in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/15/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 09/27/2024

$RVMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RVMD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $RVMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eliana Merle from UBS set a target price of $71.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Joseph Catanzaro from Piper Sandler set a target price of $70.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Raghuram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $62.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a target price of $82.0 on 10/28/2024

on 10/28/2024 Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $60.0 on 10/28/2024

