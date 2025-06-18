Insider Sale: General Counsel of $MYPS Sells 20,490 Shares

Joel Agena, the General Counsel of $MYPS, sold 20,490 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $29,095. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 259,221 shares of this class of $MYPS stock.

$MYPS Insider Trading Activity

$MYPS insiders have traded $MYPS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOEL AGENA (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 61,471 shares for an estimated $87,288 .

. SCOTT EDWARD PETERSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 29,601 shares for an estimated $37,297

$MYPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $MYPS stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MYPS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MYPS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Benchmark issued a "Speculative Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

