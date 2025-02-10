News & Insights

Insider Sale: General Counsel of $MCW Sells 4,209 Shares

February 10, 2025 — 06:31 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Markus Hartmann, the General Counsel of $MCW, sold 4,209 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $33,461. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 21.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,098 shares of this class of $MCW stock.

$MCW Insider Trading Activity

$MCW insiders have traded $MCW stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JEDIDIAH MARC GOLD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 585,191 shares for an estimated $4,728,648.
  • JOSEPH DUANE MATHENY (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 242,748 shares for an estimated $1,875,477.
  • VERONICA ROGERS sold 6,250 shares for an estimated $48,625
  • MARKUS HARTMANN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,754 shares for an estimated $37,821.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MCW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $MCW stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


