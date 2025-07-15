Insider Sale: General Counsel of $LQDA Sells 7,836 Shares

Russell Schundler, the General Counsel of $LQDA, sold 7,836 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $111,898. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 577,977 shares of this class of $LQDA stock.

$LQDA Insider Trading Activity

$LQDA insiders have traded $LQDA stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LQDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROGER JEFFS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 107,587 shares for an estimated $1,552,793 .

. MICHAEL KASETA (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 58,869 shares for an estimated $818,206 .

. RUSSELL SCHUNDLER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 39,576 shares for an estimated $544,956 .

. RAJEEV SAGGAR (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 27,782 shares for an estimated $394,279 .

. SCOTT MOOMAW (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 23,802 shares for an estimated $335,903 .

. JASON ADAIR (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,189 shares for an estimated $200,010 .

. SARAH KREPP (Chief Human Resource Officer) sold 2,673 shares for an estimated $38,170

DANA BOYLE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,193 shares for an estimated $17,036

$LQDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $LQDA stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LQDA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LQDA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/12/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/19/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

$LQDA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LQDA recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $LQDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tiago Fauth from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Jason Gerberry from B of A Securities set a target price of $23.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Serge Belanger from Needham set a target price of $32.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $37.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $35.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Andreas Argyrides from Oppenheimer set a target price of $13.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Ryan Deschner from Raymond James set a target price of $29.0 on 05/09/2025

