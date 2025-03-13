Insider Sale: General Counsel of $LIF Sells 500 Shares

Susan L. Stick, the General Counsel of $LIF, sold 500 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $20,145. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 86,252 shares of this class of $LIF stock.

$LIF Insider Trading Activity

$LIF insiders have traded $LIF stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRIS HULLS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 772,545 shares for an estimated $31,689,795 .

. MARK GOINES has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $3,733,900 .

. JAMES SYNGE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,192,800 .

. CHARLES J. PROBER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,075,830 .

. LAUREN ANTONOFF (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,197 shares for an estimated $1,145,749 .

. RUSSELL JOHN BURKE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 21,728 shares for an estimated $949,668 .

. JOHN PHILIP COGHLAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,125 shares for an estimated $547,906 .

. SUSAN L. STICK (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,322 shares for an estimated $138,894.

