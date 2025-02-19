Insider Sale: General Counsel of $EVER Sells 740 Shares

Julia Brncic, the General Counsel of $EVER, sold 740 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $16,442. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 142,496 shares of this class of $EVER stock.

$EVER Insider Trading Activity

$EVER insiders have traded $EVER stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID BRAINARD (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 76,494 shares for an estimated $1,446,991 .

. JOSEPH SANBORN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 12,608 shares for an estimated $270,598 .

. JAYME MENDAL (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,500 shares for an estimated $241,902 .

. JULIA BRNCIC (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,430 shares for an estimated $89,918 .

. JOHN L. SHIELDS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $80,000 .

. GEORGE R NEBLE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,750 shares for an estimated $71,275 .

. JON AYOTTE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,264 shares for an estimated $45,649.

$EVER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $EVER stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

