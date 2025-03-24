Insider Sale: General Counsel & Corp. Secr. of $QSI Sells 4,896 Shares

Christian LaPointe, the General Counsel & Corp. Secr. of $QSI, sold 4,896 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $6,783. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 983,480 shares of this class of $QSI stock.

$QSI Insider Trading Activity

$QSI insiders have traded $QSI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN M ROTHBERG has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 3,506,267 shares for an estimated $11,716,734 .

. JOHN S. VIECELI (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,932 shares for an estimated $15,595 .

. JEFFRY R. KEYES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,626 shares for an estimated $11,951

CHRISTIAN LAPOINTE (General Counsel & Corp. Secr.) sold 4,896 shares for an estimated $6,783

$QSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $QSI stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$QSI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QSI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

